City of Laurel Accepting Resumes for New Education Committee

Laurel Mayor Craig Moe is accepting citizens’ resumes for appointment to the new Education Advisory Committee. Set up to strengthen the relationship between the City of Laurel, the Prince George’s County Board of Education, local schools and students, Resolution No. 5-18 was passed by the Laurel City Council on Sept. 24; it established the Education Advisory Committee to develop and recommend programs, projects and other initiatives impacting the educational development of Laurel’s citizens and students.

Resumes may be sent to Sara Green, Chief of Staff, 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, MD 20707; or emailed to Laurelmayor@laurel.md.us.