Ciena to acquire Centina

Ciena Corp., of Hanover, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Centina, a provider of service assurance analytics and network performance management solutions. Centina’s technology and engineering expertise will be integrated into Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.

The acquisition of Centina is intended to accelerate Blue Planet’s software strategy of providing closed-loop, intelligent automation solutions that help communications service providers improve operational agility while delivering a highly differentiated customer experience.

Specifically, the Centina solution will expand Blue Planet’s assurance capabilities by collecting and collating fault, event and performance data from multiple vendors and network layers, including virtual domains such as NFV, as well as more traditional optical, Ethernet and IP/MPLS networks and services. Integrating Centina’s robust service assurance capabilities with Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration and Blue Planet Inventory will allow continuous optimization of service performance, quality and availability on a proactive basis by resolving problems automatically before they impact the service and user experience.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions.