Ciena Launches Groundbreaking Partner Network

To accelerate customers’ transition to more adaptive networks, Hanover-based Ciena has enhanced its award-winning channel partner program to better align with the rapidly changing IT landscape. With the new Ciena Partner Network (CPN), Ciena is moving away from traditional, “one-size fits all” partner programs to a new collaborative and personalized approach, which is designed to enable and reward all partner business models from a single platform.

The CPN program enables Ciena partners to uniquely respond to technology disruptions and market transitions, capture new opportunities, and offer specialized services and solutions.