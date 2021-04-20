Chesapeake Employers Insurance gets naming rights at UMBC arena

The new home of UMBC Athletics will now be known as Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Previously known as the UMBC Event Center, the venue opened in February 2018.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the Retriever volleyball team compete in the state-of-art facility. Additionally, all 400-plus UMBC student-athletes regularly utilize the building’s academic, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, and other athletics’ department services.

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena also hosts concerts, conventions, trade shows, and other events, including all UMBC commencement ceremonies. The Oak View Group will continue to manage the facility.

“We at Chesapeake Employers Insurance are honored to partner with UMBC, a premier University System of Maryland institution,” said Tom Phelan, CEO of Chesapeake Employers Insurance. “This partnership bridges our corporation with UMBC students, staff, and alumni to form a symbiotic relationship with shared values and a commitment to excellence relevant to education and business.”

In addition to naming rights, this partnership establishes a platform for UMBC and Chesapeake Employers Insurance to engage in additional collaborations, including opportunities for student internships and hiring, and applied research projects.