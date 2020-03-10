Chef Ramsay’s Ellicott City episode to air May 12

Celebrity chef and TV show host Gordon Ramsay was recently in historic Ellicott City with his Hell on Wheels production truck and his crew filming a two-hour special that’s billed as the program’s “biggest makeover challenge to date” for 24 Hours to Hell and Back. The episode is slated to air Tuesday, May 12, at 8 p.m. on Fox (WBFF-TV in Baltimore, WTTG-TV in Washington).

The episode focused on the recovery of Ellicott City, which was devastated by floods in 2016 and 2018. It will feature the renovations of the Little Market Café, Jaxon Edwin and the new Phoenix Brewing Co, the entity created by the merger of the Phoenix Emporium and the Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.