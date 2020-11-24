CFAAC rolls out crisis response fund Phase II

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC), using $1 million in COVID-19 Relief Federal CARES Act Funding from Anne Arundel County, is administering this grant program to provide financial assistance to eligible nonprofits that sustained a loss of income/revenue and/or an increase of expenses due to COVID-19 impacts on their operations and communities.

Grants of up to $10,000 will be made to Anne Arundel County 501(c)(3) nonprofits who meet the criteria and demonstrate a need for financial support due to COVID-19 impacts on their operations and programs, such as cancelled fundraising events, lower than expected fundraising support, lost program income, or increased expenses due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Applications are currently being accepted, with grants awarded on a rolling basis. All applicants must be Anne Arundel County 501(c)(3) nonprofits that serve communities within the county. Grant requests of up to $10,000 will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, until the December 15th deadline or until the $1 million of funding has been awarded. Expenses must have been incurred between March 15, 2020 and December 30, 2020. Funding must be fully expended by December 30, 2020.

Requests will be reviewed, and grants awarded as quickly as possible. The size of awards will be based on demonstrated need, as well as the volume of applications received. Grant guidelines and application materials are available at www.cfaac.org/phase-ii-community-crisis-response-fund-cares-act-funding.html.