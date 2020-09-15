Central Maryland Chamber hosts Spirit of Community Awards

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) will host the annual Spirit of Community Awards virtually on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CMC’s Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals who make the region special, this annual event honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions.
The CMC announced 2020-21 Spirit of Community Winners and Nominees:
Public Safety Winners
Police Officer of the Year: Cpl. Richard Brookman, Anne Arundel County Police
Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Charles Boswell, Laurel Police Department
Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Cpl. Michele Goodman, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Zachary Zwicker, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company
Firefighter of the Year: Captain Paul Supko, Anne Arundel County Fire Department
Military Service Member of the Year: SSG Jacob W. Huffman, Fort Meade/NSA
Public Safety Officer of the Year: Michelle Claycomb, Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard
Public Safety Officer of the Year: Tonia Beaty, Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard
Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees
Sandra Chedick, Pershing Hill Elementary School
Edison Cabrera, Manalo, Monarch Global Academy
Mallory Cramer, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees
Tiffany Grove, Arundel Middle School
Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School
Heather Carter, Bates Middle School
High School Educator of the Year Nominees
Amber Boyd-Miller, Old Mill High School
Tuesdai Ingulia, Chesapeake Science Point
Dr. Gary Van Essen, Arundel High School
Administrator of the Year Nominees
Kim VerMerris, Pershing Hill Elementary School
Wendy Slaughter, Arundel Middle School
Eugene Whiting , MacArthur Middle School
Paul DeRoo, Wiley H. Bates Middle School
Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees
Charm Herring, Crofton Elementary School
Ann Autry, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
JoAnn Degreenia, Old Mill High School
Ghislenny Gonzalez, Monarch Global Academy
Shafeqah Mordecai, Arundel High School
“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals who serve our community. Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us virtually to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!” Kristi Simon, CMC President & CEO.
