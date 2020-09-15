Central Maryland Chamber hosts Spirit of Community Awards

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) will host the annual Spirit of Community Awards virtually on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. CMC’s Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals who make the region special, this annual event honors educators, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions.

The CMC announced 2020-21 Spirit of Community Winners and Nominees:

Public Safety Winners

Police Officer of the Year: Cpl. Richard Brookman, Anne Arundel County Police

Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Charles Boswell, Laurel Police Department

Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Cpl. Michele Goodman, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Zachary Zwicker, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company

Firefighter of the Year: Captain Paul Supko, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

Military Service Member of the Year: SSG Jacob W. Huffman, Fort Meade/NSA

Public Safety Officer of the Year: Michelle Claycomb, Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard

Public Safety Officer of the Year: Tonia Beaty, Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard

Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees

Sandra Chedick, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Edison Cabrera, Manalo, Monarch Global Academy

Mallory Cramer, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees

Tiffany Grove, Arundel Middle School

Sherise Webb, MacArthur Middle School

Heather Carter, Bates Middle School

High School Educator of the Year Nominees

Amber Boyd-Miller, Old Mill High School

Tuesdai Ingulia, Chesapeake Science Point

Dr. Gary Van Essen, Arundel High School

Administrator of the Year Nominees

Kim VerMerris, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Wendy Slaughter, Arundel Middle School

Eugene Whiting , MacArthur Middle School

Paul DeRoo, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees

Charm Herring, Crofton Elementary School

Ann Autry, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

JoAnn Degreenia, Old Mill High School

Ghislenny Gonzalez, Monarch Global Academy

Shafeqah Mordecai, Arundel High School

“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals who serve our community. Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us virtually to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!” Kristi Simon, CMC President & CEO.

For more information about the event or to register, visit HERE.