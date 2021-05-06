Central Maryland Chamber announces 2021 Spirit of Community Awards winners & nominees

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) announced that it will be hosting its annual Spirit of Community Awards virtually on May 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
CMC’s Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special. This annual event honors educators, businesses, public safety officers, and military personnel for their community contributions!
The CMC is thrilled to announce 2021 Spirit of Community Winners and Nominees:
Public Safety Winners
- Firefighter of the Year: Deputy Chief Lisa Layers, Anne Arundel County Fire Dept.
- Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Lt. Erika Nesvold, Odenton Volunteer Fire Co.
- Military Service Member of the Year: SFC Prince Yohannes, U.S Army-780th Military Intelligence Brigade
- Police Officer of the Year: Corporal Jami Tiller, Anne Arundel County Police Dept.
- Public Safety Officer of the Year: Sergeant Steven Kish, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County
Elementary Educator of the Year Nominees
- Laura Roussey, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Nicholas Franck, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Margaret (Meg) Nemeth, Monarch Global Academy
- Michele Person, Odenton Elementary School
- Courtney Rice, South Shore Elementary School
Middle School Educator of the Year Nominees
- Zara Simpson, Old Mill Middle School North
- Randi Burkhardt, Arundel Middle School
- Sandra Choute, Meade Middle School
High School Educator of the Year Nominees
- Erica Holsey, Old Mill High School
- Anthony (Tony) D’Angelo, Ruth Parker Eason School
- Amy Sherlock, Arundel High School
Administrator of the Year Nominees
- Erica Natalicchio, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Kelly McVey, Old Mill Middle South
- Colleen McFarland, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School
Administrative Support Staff of the Year Nominees
- Debra Myles, Arundel Middle School
- Nagat Elsayed, Old Mill High School
- Mary Kummer, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School
- Debra Stickney, Arundel High School
Business Partner of the Year Nominees
- Nichols-Bethel UMC
- Child Hunger Outreach Partners
“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our community. Our region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us virtually to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!” Kristi Simon, CMC President & CEO.
If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please click here to learn more!
For more information about the event or to register, visit https://web.centralmarylandchamber.org//events/Virtual-Spirit-of-Community-Awards-1889/details. For media inquiries, contact Olivia Hokanson, Communications Manager, Olivia@CentralMarylandChamber.org.
About the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce: The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC), where business is happening, represents over 400 local employers. CMC is the leader in advancing innovative solutions to the region’s business priorities. CMC works hand-in-hand with companies in the region to build a strong business community.