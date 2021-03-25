Central Maryland Chamber announces 2021 Hall of Fame

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) announced it will be hosting its Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Business Awards virtually on April 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
The Annual Meeting & Hall of Fame Business Awards recognizes and honors the companies and volunteers who partner with the chamber to be the voice of businesses, create jobs, and help our members thrive.
The 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees are:
- President’s Award for Outstanding Service
“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our chamber and community. Our chamber’s success and region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people and organizations we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us virtually to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!”, said Kristi Simon, CMC President & CEO.
*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color
For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit HERE. For media inquiries, contact Olivia Hokanson, Communications Manager, Olivia@CentralMarylandChamber.org.