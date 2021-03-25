Central Maryland Chamber announces 2021 Hall of Fame

The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce (CMC) announced it will be hosting its Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Business Awards virtually on April 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

The Annual Meeting & Hall of Fame Business Awards recognizes and honors the companies and volunteers who partner with the chamber to be the voice of businesses, create jobs, and help our members thrive.

The 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Start-Up of the Year Second Alarm Brewhouse



Woman-Owned Business of the Year Blue Flaire, LLC



BIPOC Business of the Year * Eagle Integrated Solutions, LLC



Small Business of the Year Newk’s Eatery



Mid-Sized Business of the Year CTS (formerly Chesapeake Telephone Systems)



Large Business of the Year Anne Arundel Community College



Business Partner of the Year CQI Associates, LLC



Volunteer of the Year Beth Hayden



Government Advocate of the Year Councilman Andrew Pruski



President’s Award for Outstanding Service Jeff Armiger



Chairman’s Award for Community Impact The Church at Severn Run



Chairman’s Award for Community Impact Kingdom Kare Childcare Center



Lifetime Achievement Award Jay Winer



“We are so excited to celebrate and honor some of the incredible individuals and businesses who serve our chamber and community. Our chamber’s success and region’s high quality of life is due in large part to the people and organizations we will be recognizing. We hope you can join us virtually to thank those who make our region one of the best places to live, work, and do business!”, said Kristi Simon, CMC President & CEO.

*Black, Indigenous, and People of Color

For more information about the event and sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit HERE. For media inquiries, contact Olivia Hokanson, Communications Manager, Olivia@CentralMarylandChamber.org.