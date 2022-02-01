Celebree inks lease in Columbia

A Celebree franchisee has signed a lease with Finmarc Management for 10,000 square feet of space at 9151 Rumsey Road in the Columbia. Celebree, which provides child care, early learning and camp sessions to children of all ages, intends to be operational at the 49,000 square foot building in Rumsey Business Center this fall.

This represents the first Celebree School location for franchise owners Gopikaben Patel, Vishnu Patel and Nihirkumar Patel and the family intends to identify additional locations in the future.

Celebree offers curriculum programs aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s focus on Early Childhood Education and incorporates STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into every daily lesson. Infant child care programs are suitable for children ranging from six weeks to 18 months of age and are designed for personal, social, language and physical development. All locations, which also offer summer camp programs, are locally-owned and staffed by degreed teachers.