Cavalier Logistics expands in Howard County

Cavalier Logistics has opened its second location in Howard County. A privately-held, veteran-owned small business specializes in full-service logistics solutions for the commercial and government sectors in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Cavalier’s expansion into a new, state-of-the-art, 87,000-square-foot biopharmaceutical storage and logistics building also means the addition of approximately 20 new jobs to the local economy.

“Cavalier has been conducting business in Howard County [for more than] a decade and, among other reasons, that is due to the business-friendly environment [it] has created. For our latest project in 2020 the bar was raised significantly. In the middle of a global pandemic, we were able to work with the Howard County team to source, permit, build out, and get signed approvals for our new state of the art pharmaceutical and health care Service 3PL facility in record time,” said Robbie Nielson, Cavalier’s chief operating officer.

Not only did Howard County recognize the urgency but they understood the importance of the County being a partner in the project”, said Nielson. “I can honestly say that we would not have achieved our goals without the Howard County team’s assistance. We are delighted to announce that Cavalier has decided to build a third 3PL facility in Maryland in 2021 and where would we choose to expand other than – you guessed it – Howard County.”

