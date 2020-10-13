Cast your votes for RMI’s champions

The Regional Manufacturing Institute (RMI) needs votes. Through Sunday, Oct. 18, you’re invited to review all 2020 RMI Champions of Maryland Manufacturing stories, including nine from Howard County.

Click here to view the directory of Champion stories and vote online for your favorite in each of the seven Champion story categories: 1) Innovation, 2) Workforce, 3) Diversity & Inclusion, 4) Fighting COVID-19, 5) Energy, Efficiency, & Sustainability, 6) Community Engagement and 7) Resiliency: https://rmiofmaryland.com/2020-champions-of-maryland-manufacturing-directory/

The Nine Howard County organizations are:

The two Champions in each of the seven categories that receive the most People’s Choice votes will be awarded the title of “2020 Champions of MD Manufacturing People’s Choice Winners.” Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 20.