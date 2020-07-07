Casinos reopen with social distancing

Maryland’s six casinos began welcoming back guests in late June after being closed for three months due to COVID-19. The casinos have implemented social distancing and sanitation guidelines that include 50 percent capacity limits, reduced numbers of slot machines in operation, reduced seating at table games, temperature screenings and a requirement that all employees and patrons wear facemasks.

“The casinos worked intensely with us and with each other to share best practices from across the gaming industry as they developed their reopening plans,” said Maryland Lottery & Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “There was great cooperation on all sides, and a true focus on ensuring that the casinos are safe for both employees and customers.”

Total gaming revenues in June 2020 were $34,944,868, while casino contributions to the state were $14,572,027. In June of 2019, with all casinos operating for the full month, gaming revenues were $142,890,570, and contributions to the state were $60,075,138.

In fiscal 2020 (July 2019 through June 2020), Maryland’s casinos generated $1,279,974,107 in gaming revenue. The total is $480,434,471 (-27.3 percent) less than the $1,760,408,578 generated during fiscal 2019.

Casino contributions to the state for fiscal 2020 were $529,121,317, a decrease of $194,321,316 (-26.9 percent) compared to the $723,442,633 in contributions during fiscal 2019.

Casino contributions to the Education Trust Fund for fiscal 2020 were $396,821,709, a decrease of $145,878,995 (-26.9 percent) compared to the $542,700,704 in ETF contributions during fiscal 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland is home to six privately-owned casinos that offer slot machines and table games, including three in Central Maryland. Here are each of the area casino’s gaming revenue totals for June 2020:

MGM National Harbor, $8,025,752 in combined revenue from slots and tables

Live! Casino & Hotel $15,854,110 in combined revenue from slots and tables

Horseshoe Casino $2,597,467 in combined revenue from slots and tables.