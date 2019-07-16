Casinos raise $142.9M in June

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that June 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $142,890,570. The total represents a $6,013,447 (-4.0%) decrease compared to the June 2018 total of $148,904,017.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from June 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $60,075,138, including $45,084,912 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry. The numbers of the three casinos in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor are as follows.

MGM National Harbor (3,138 slot machines, 205 table games)

$56,881,267 in June 2019, a decrease of $2,435,642 (-4.1%) from June 2018.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,779 slot machines, 191 table games)

$48,984,379 in June 2019, an increase of $813,583 (1.7%) from June 2018.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,202 slot machines, 147 table games)

$18,686,750 in June 2019, a decrease of $4,145,728 (-18.2%) from June 2018.

Fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/June-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf