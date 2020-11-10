Casinos raise $142.7M in October 

Maryland’s six casinos generated $142,660,085 in gaming revenue during October of 2020. While casino capacities remain limited to 50% due to COVID-19 restrictions, the total represents a decrease of just 0.9% ($1,235,325) compared to the October 2019 total of $143,895,409. Four casinos saw increases from their October 2019 gaming revenues.

Casino contributions to the state in October 2020 were $59,933,270, an increase of $666,130 (1.1%) compared to the $59,267,140 contributed to the state in October 2019.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in October 2020 were $43,576,492, a decrease of $879,874 (-2.0%) compared to the $44,456,366 in ETF contributions during October 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos include three in the area: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill. Here are the revenue totals for last month:

MGM National Harbor (1,699 slot machines, 190 table games)

$56,568,030 in October 2020, a decrease of $3,297,420 (-5.5%) from October 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,391 slot machines, 184 table games)

$49,561,568 in October 2020, an increase of $1,951,984 (4.1%) from October 2019

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (1,028 slot machines, 152 table games)

$17,331,317 in October 2020, a decrease of $1,816,187 (-9.5%) from October 2019

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/October-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.