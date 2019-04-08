Casinos post $163.3M in March

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that March 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos set a single-month record of $163,262,848. The total is an increase of $5,302,180 (3.4%) from the previous record of $157,960,668 in October 2018, and represents a $13,188,890 (8.8%) increase compared to the March 2018 total of $150,073,958.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from March 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $67,431,111, including $50,590,062 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

All of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their March 2018 gaming revenue totals. Below are the figures for the three casinos in central Maryland.

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (3,138 slot machines, 198 table games) $62,775,839 in March 2019, an increase of $2,329,814 (3.9%) from March 2018.

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (3,804 slot machines, 197 table games) $55,945,723 in March 2019, an increase of $8,915,988 (19.0%) from March 2018.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,195 slot machines, 156 table games) $25,601,395 in March 2019, an increase of $736,049 (3.0%) from March 2018.

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/March-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.