Casinos generate $68.7M in March

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that March 2020 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $68,657,232. The total was substantially limited by the closure of all six casinos at midnight on March 16, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In conjunction with his March 5 declaration of a state of emergency, Gov. Larry Hogan issued a March 15 executive order to close the casinos as part of the state of Maryland’s effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

March 2020 casino revenues decreased $94,605,616 (-57.9%) compared to March of 2019, when the casinos generated a single-month record of $163,262,848. Contributions to the state of Maryland from March 2020 casino revenue totaled $28,273,287, including $21,201,796 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Here is a breakdown of March 2020 gaming revenues for each central Maryland casino:

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (3,107 slot machines, 206 table games) $26,000,235 in March 2020, a decrease of $36,775,604 (-58.6%) from March 2019.

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (3,853 slot machines, 193 table games) $24,843,475 in March 2020, a decrease of $31,102,248 (-55.6%) from March 2019.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,084 slot machines, 154 table games) $9,924,038 in March 2020, a decrease of $15,677,357 (-61.2%) from March 2019.

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/March-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.