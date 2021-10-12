Casinos generate $165.4 million in September

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $165,388,039 in gaming revenue during September 2021. The total represents an increase of $21,678,771 (15.1 percent) compared to September 2020, when gaming revenue was $143,709,267.55. Casinos were limited to 50 percent capacity in September 2020 due to COVID-19.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in September 2021 totaled $68,987,724, an increase of $9,291,844 (15.6 percent) compared to the $59,695,881 contributed to the state in September 2020.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in September 2021 were $50,147,043, an increase of $6,743,438 (15.6 percent) compared to the $43,403,605 in ETF contributions during September 2020. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Three of Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games and three are located in Central Maryland: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City.

Advertisement

The gaming revenue totals from area casinos for September 2021 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,123 slot machines, 199 table games)

$69,496,983 in September 2021, an increase of $12,013,124 (20.9 percent) from September 2020

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,747 slot machines, 190 table games)

$56,496,012 in September 2021, an increase of $7,343,463 (14.9 percent) from September 2020

Horseshoe Casino (1,519 slot machines, 137 table games)

$17,532,299.25 in September 2021, a decrease of $81,279 (-0.5 percent) from September 2020

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/September-2021-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.