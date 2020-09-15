Casinos generate $149.5 million in August

As Maryland’s six casinos continued operating at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19, they generated $149,549,000 in gaming revenue during August, their second full month of operation after being closed for three months due to the pandemic.

The total is the eighth-best month of revenue in the Maryland casino program’s history and represents a decrease of only $4,711,219 (-3.1 percent) from the August 2019 total of $154,260,719, which was the fourth-best month. Hollywood Casino in Cecil County and Rocky Gap Casino in Allegany County saw increases from their August 2019 gaming revenue figures.

Casino contributions to the state in August 2020 were $60,831,129, a decrease of $2,440,296 (-3.9 percent) compared to the $63,271,425 contributed to the state in August 2019.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in August of 2020 were $44,273,819 a decrease of $3,158,137 (-6.7 percent) compared to the $47,431,956 in ETF contributions from August 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Revenue totals for local casinos for August 2020:

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (1,692 slot machines, 190 table games)

$59,706,483 in August 2020, a decrease of $2,683,593 (-4.3 percent) from August 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (2,327 slot machines, 184 table games)

$52,468,619 in August 2020, a decrease of $554,091 (-1.0 percent) from August 2019

Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore (1,045 slot machines, 129 table games)

$16,798,542 in August 2020, a decrease of $1,485,580 (-8.1 percent) from August 2019

Fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals for state casinos are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/August-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.