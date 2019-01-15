Casinos generate $148.4M in December

Maryland Lottery & Gaming announced that December 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos totaled a $148,381,413 an increase of $7,347,286 (5.2%) from the December 2017 total of $141,034,126.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from December 2018 casino gaming revenue totaled $61,032,048, including $45,792,178 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (3,825 slot machines, 198 table games): $50,075,907 in December 2018, an increase of $2,876,453 (6.1%) from December 2017.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,194 slot machines, 158 table games): $22,226,466 in December 2018, a decrease of $1,735,771 (-7.2%) from December 2017.

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (3,137 slot machines, 198 table games): $59,916,626 in December 2018, an increase of $3,340,758 (5.9%) from December 2017.