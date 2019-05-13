Casinos generate $145.2M in April

Maryland Lottery and Gaming has announced that April 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos – which include Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover; the MGM National Harbor, in Prince George’s County; and Horseshoe Casino, in Baltimore City; were $145,236,133. The total represents a $1,744,942 (1.2 percent) increase, compared to the April 2018 total of $143,491,191.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from April 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $60,237,473, including $45,205,542 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos, which also include Hollywood Casino, in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino, in Berlin; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, in Allegany County, are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

The revenues for the Corridor area casinos are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (3,138 slot machines, 200 table games)

$60,804,670 in April 2019, an increase of $3,061,170 (5.3 percent) from April 2018.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,830 slot machines, 197 table games)

$47,836,955 in April 2019, an increase of $1,035,342 (2.2 percent) from April 2018.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,120 slot machines, 151 table games)

$19,677,184 in April 2019, a decrease of $2,081,282 (-9.6 percent) from April 2018.

Fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/April-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.