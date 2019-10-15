Casinos generate $142.2M in September

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that September 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $142,223,137. The total represents a $1,557,121 (-1.1%) decrease compared to the September 2018 total of $143,780,258.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from September 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,226,202, including $44,412,792 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games, including three in central Maryland: Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,697 slot machines, 193 table games)

$47,705,742 in September 2019, a decrease of $2,573,622 (-5.1%) from September 2018

MGM National Harbor (3,139 slot machines, 204 table games)

$57,716,857 in September 2019, an increase of $3,289,958 (6.0%) from September 2018

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,199 slot machines, 145 table games)

$18,564,509 in September 2019, a decrease of $2,095,006 (-10.1%) from September 2018

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Sepbember-2019-Casino-Data.pdf .