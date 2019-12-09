Casinos generate $140.8M in November

Maryland Lottery & Gaming announced that November 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $140,835,580. The total represents a $763,391 (0.5%) increase compared to the November 2018 total of $140,072,189.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from November 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $59,097,067, including $44,314,735 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games, including Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, in Prince George’s County; and three others.

The performance of the area casinos is as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,737 slot machines, 195 table games)

$52,907,075 in November 2019, an increase of $4,241,191 (8.7%) from November 2018

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,174 slot machines, 158 table games)

$18,371,506 in November 2019, a decrease of $1,101,459 (-5.7%) from November 2018

MGM National Harbor (3,102 slot machines, 207 table games)

$53,908,275 in November 2019, a decrease of $3,360,810 (-5.9%) from November 2018

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available online at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/November-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.