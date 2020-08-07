Casinos generate $139.9M after reopening

Despite operating at 50 percent capacity, Maryland’s six casinos generated $139,920,018 in gaming revenue during July, their first full month of operation after being closed for three months due to COVID-19.

The total represents a decrease of $9,408,361 (-6.3 percent) from the July 2019 total of $149,328,379. Live! Casino & Hotel, of Hanover, saw an increases from its July 2019 gaming revenue figures.

Casino contributions to the state in July 2020 were $57,960,649, a decrease of $3,758,416 (-6.1 percent), compared to the $61,719,065 contributed to the state in July 2019.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in July of 2020 were $43,480,290, a decrease of $2,811,659 (-6.1 percent), compared to the $46,291,949 in ETF contributions from July 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

As part of Maryland’s effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, the casinos were closed on March 16. Casino operators worked with local and state public health officials to develop their reopening protocols. Temperature screenings are being conducted at the door, and the casinos have implemented social distancing and sanitation procedures, including a requirement that all employees and patrons wear facemasks.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games, with two other establishments located in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, in the city.

Area revenue totals for July 2020:

MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill (3,029 slot machines, 190 table games)

$52,329,346 in July 2020, a decrease of $8,433,772 (-13.9 percent) from July 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover (3,828 slot machines, 195 table games)

$51,507,354 in July 2020, an increase of $2,232,230 (4.5 percent) from July 2019

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,102 slot machines, 129 table games)

$15,805,418 in July 2020, a decrease of $3,581,217 (-18.5 percent) from July 2019

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are available online at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/July-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.