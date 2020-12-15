Casinos generate $130.4M in November

Maryland’s six casinos generated $130,377,478 in gaming revenue during November of 2020. The total represents a decrease of 7.4 percent ($10,458,102) compared to the November 2019 total of $140,835,580.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, five of the casinos are limited to 50 percent of their capacity; Horseshoe Casino is limited to 25 percent.

Casino contributions to the state in November 2020 were $53,702,806, a decrease of $5,394,261 (-9.1 percent) compared to the $59,097,067 contributed to the state in November 2019.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in November 2020 were $39,066,703, a decrease of $5,248,032 (-11.8 percent) compared to the $44,314,735 in ETF contributions during November 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately-owned casinos offer slot machines and table games. The three in central Maryland are the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; and Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore. Here are their gaming revenue totals for November 2020:

MGM National Harbor (1,665 slot machines, 193 table games)

$55,324,844 in November 2020, an increase of $1,416,569 (2.6 percent) from November 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,533 slot machines, 184 table games)

$45,007,582 in November 2020, a decrease of $7,899,492 (-14.9 percent) from November 2019

Horseshoe Casino (905 slot machines, 152 table games)

$15,254,974 in November 2020, a decrease of $3,116,531 (-17.0 percent) from November 2019

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/November-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.