Casinos generate $119.4M in December

Maryland’s six casinos generated $119,356,448 in gaming revenue during December 2020. The total represents a decrease of 19.9 percent (-$29,731,046) compared to the December 2019 total of $149,087,494. Casino gaming contributions to the state in December 2020 totaled $49,791,515, a decrease of $10,820,925 (-17.9 percent) compared to the $60,612,440 contributed to the state in December 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; and Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore were limited to 25% of their capacity during December 2020, while the state’s other three casinos were limited to 50% capacity.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in December 2020 were $36,207,140, a decrease of $9,251,933 (-20.4%) compared to the $45,459,073 in ETF contributions during December 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Here are the gaming revenue totals for December 2020:

MGM National Harbor (1,519 slot machines, 204 table games)

$48,540,506 in December 2020, a decrease of $14,074,650 (-22.5 percent) from December 2019

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,614 slot machines, 184 table games)

$42,863,891 in December 2020, a decrease of $8,928,643 (-17.2 percent) from December 2019

Horseshoe Casino (817 slot machines, 152 table games)

$12,748,249 in December 2020, a decrease of $5,989,879 (-32 percent) from December 2019

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/December-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.