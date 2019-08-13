Casinos earn $149.3M in July

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that July 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $149,328,379. The total represents a $2,830,348 (1.9%) increase, compared to the July 2018 total of $146,498,031.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from July 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $61,719,065, including $46,291,949 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse-racing industry.

Four of the six state casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their July 2018 gaming revenue totals, including Live! Casino & Hotel; and the MGM National Harbor.

$60,763,118 in July 2019, an increase of $2,418,054 (4.1%) from July 2018.

$49,275,125 in July 2019, an increase of $1,549,385 (3.2%) from July 2018.

$19,386,636 in July 2019, a decrease of $1,059,938 (-5.2%) from July 2018.

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state can be accessed with this link: www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/July-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf.