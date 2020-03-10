Casinos bring in $151.3M in February

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that February 2020 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $151,274,337. The total represents a $14,510,130 (10.6 percent) increase compared to the February 2019 total of $136,764,207.

Contributions to the State of Maryland from February 2020 casino gaming revenue totaled $62,873,922, including $47,165,524 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately-owned casinos that offer slot machines and table games, including three in central Maryland: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill; and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City.

Live! Casino and MGM National Harbor saw year-over-year increases compared to their February 2019 gaming revenue totals, Horseshow Casino Baltimore did not:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,848 slot machines, 193 table games)

$54,765,054 in February 2020, an increase of $8,719,454 (18.9 percent) from February 2019

MGM National Harbor (3,111 slot machines, 206 table games)

$61,109,066 in February 2020, an increase of $7,177,394 (13.3 percent) from February 2019.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,084 slot machines, 154 table games)

$17,920,605 in February 2020, a decrease of $2,751,429 (-13.3 percent) from February 2019.

Fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals for all state casinos are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/February-2020-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf .