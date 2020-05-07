Casino closings cuts state revenue

With Maryland’s casinos closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 virus, fiscal 2020 casino revenues and contributions to the state remained unchanged in April. All six casinos were closed to the public at midnight on March 16 as part of Maryland’s effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Casino gaming revenues for April of 2019 were $145,236,133. Contributions to the state in that month were $60,237,473, including $45,205,542 for the Education Trust Fund (ETF). Casino gaming revenues also support communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Through the first 10 months of fiscal Year 2020 (July 2019 through April 2020), Maryland’s casinos have generated $1,245,029,239 in gaming revenue. The total is $220,212,971 (-15.0%) less than the $1,465,242,210 generated through the first 10 months of fiscal 2019.

Casino contributions to the state for the first 10 months of fiscal 2020 are $514,549,290, a decrease of $85,162,830 (-14.2%) compared to the $599,712,120 in contributions during the first 10 months of fiscal 2019.

Casino contributions to the Education Trust Fund for the first 10 months of fiscal 2020 are $385,895,410, a decrease of $63,972,903 (-14.2%) compared to the $449,868,313 in ETF contributions during the first 10 months of fiscal 2019.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games. They include the MGM National Harbor, in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City.

Maryland Lottery & Gaming is currently working with the casino management teams to create detailed safety measures and cleaning protocols that, once approved, will be implemented when the casinos are permitted to reopen. While no timetable for reopening the casinos has been established, the plans being developed are focused on the safety of employees and patrons.

“The casinos are working hard on preparations for reopening” said Maryland Lottery & Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “One advantage is that they already have extensive surveillance and security measures in place, which gives them unique capabilities for monitoring their patrons’ adherence to social distancing and other safety protocols.”