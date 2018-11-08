Carroll Baldwin Hall Renovations Funded

Howard County has announced the beginning of a $600,000 project to restore deteriorated portions of historic Carroll Baldwin Hall, in Savage. The project will restore the historic Foundry Street and Williams Street facades, while also making the facility more accessible to users with disabilities. It will also renovate the room that once served as the county’s Savage Branch library by replacing its aging flooring and HVAC system.

The project was initiated by the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning (DPZ) following the state’s designation of the North Laurel-Savage area as a Sustainable Community, a neighborhood revitalization program that provides funding opportunities for community enhancement projects.

Improvements to the site’s exterior will also include constructing a new ramp to bring the building into compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act; installing a new underground storm drainage system; and upgrading deteriorated walkways that lead into the building. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019.