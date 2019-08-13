Cardin, Van Hollen, Sarbanes get nearly $10M for BWI Marshall

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Representative John Sarbanes announced $9.94 million in federal funds for the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). These funds will be used to reconstruct a portion of Taxiway Z, which has reached the end of its useful life.

This DOT grant will be awarded through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program. The program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways and airport signage, lighting and markings.