Cardin, Van Hollen, Brown applaud funding for Tipton

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressman Anthony Brown applauded the recent award of $300,000 for Tipton Airport through the Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This federal grant will fund the second phase of a project to expand the airport’s apron, increasing the capacity for aircraft parking.

“Small airports serve a critical role for Maryland small businesses, individuals and local government agencies,” said Cardin, ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee’s Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee. “This funding will support Tipton airport’s ongoing efforts to expand and improve their operations for the benefit of our region.”

This award is a part of $520 million in grants awarded to 287 airports nationwide for safety and infrastructure improvements. Originally part of Fort Meade, Tipton airport was transferred from the Department of Defense to the Tipton Airport Authority, a state-chartered public corporation, in 1995. It is home to a number of aircraft used by local law enforcement.