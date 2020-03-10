Capitol Technology University wins cyber award

Capitol Technology University of Laurel has won the prestigious SC Media Award for Best Cybersecurity Higher Education Program on February 25, 2020. SC Media, a company dedicated to cybersecurity since 1989, cited Capitol’s numerous cybersecurity degrees, dedication to the employability of students, innovative programs, hands-on teaching methods, and deeply rooted relationships with government entities as reasons for citing the university.

Capitol Technology was a finalist for this award along with University of Maryland Global Campus, New York University, New York University Tandon School of Engineering, and Red Rocks Community College.

In addition to the SC Award, Capitol is designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by NSA and the DoD, was selected to train NSA new-hires in master’s level courses and was selected as a Military Friendly School for the 2020-2021 academic year and multiple years prior.