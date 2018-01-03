Capitol Seniors Housing, a senior living investment and development firm, has started construction on Arbor Terrace Maple Lawn, an assisted living and memory care community in Fulton. The $27.5 million, 73,000-square-foot community will have 86 apartments and be located adjacent to Maple Lawn Market Place and Reservoir High School. It is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Designed by Baltimore-based BCT Architects, Arbor Terrace Maple Lawn will have an exterior that suggests a boutique hotel and takes cues from the contemporary architecture of nearby retail stores, which were also designed by BCT. The entry will feature a focal wall of horizontal panels and inset bronze transitions along with a signature staircase including antique-style detailing in the railing.

Amenities will include a casual seating bistro/sports lounge featuring an open-concept kitchen area, as well as a library, a theater and a multi-purpose room, all of which encourage engagement throughout the community. Also under roof will be an art studio, salon and spa, and a fitness/rehab room for other activity and socialization spaces.

“Arbor Terrace Maple Lawn will foster an intergenerational community by virtue of its close proximity to the nearby elementary, middle and high schools, which will present opportunities for Arbor Terrace residents and area students to engage with one another,” said Joe McElwee, principal – development, Capitol Seniors Housing. “We expect Arbor Terrace Maple Lawn residents to have grandchildren and perhaps great grandchildren in these schools. … When we build a senior living community, we seek to create an experience which benefits its residents and the overall community.”