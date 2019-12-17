Capital-Gazette staff among Time’s honorees

Time magazine has chosen various “Guardians and the War on Truth” for its annual Person of the Year award, and the staff of Capital-Gazette Newpapers, of Annapolis, are among those saluted on one of four covers. Capital-Gazette’s editorial board wrote that “despite the death of our colleagues on June 28, we’ve carried on. We’ve put out the newspaper, just as Chase Cook vowed that day.”

Others saluted were slain Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi; Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are represented in photos held by their wives; and Maria Ressa, editor of the Rappler news website in the Philippines, who is facing a possible 10 years in prison.