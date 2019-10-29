Cancer resource center moves to HCGH

The Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center recently moved to 11065 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 150, within Howard County General Hospital (HCGH). It has been a service of the hospital since 1998 and remains on the HCGH campus, but in a different building.

Many of the same services are continuing in the new location and other components of the center have been revamped. Social work and counseling support are provided free of charge to center clients and support groups continue. Through the salon, professional hairstyling services are offered, as well as a wide selection of wigs, head scarves, wraps and hats.

In the coming months, the center plans to offer acupuncture, massage therapy and yoga. Given that the benefits of integrative health therapies have been documented for a variety of conditions, as well as for pain management, these services will be available to all community members, with or without a cancer diagnosis.

“We are proud to be a source of support and care to more than 2,600 clients each year,” said Elizabeth Edsall Kromm, vice president of Population Health and Advancement at HCGH. “And, we are thrilled to be able to continue the center’s mission in its new location.”