CAMI launches Cyber SWAT Team hotline

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) has launched its Cyber SWAT Team initiative to provide a coordinated breach response effort to respond to the increase in cybersecurity attacks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses can email cyberSWAT@MDcyber.com directly or visit https://MDcyber.com/cyber_swat_team.php to submit a hotline request via online form.

Businesses will then receive a call from a cybersecurity professional within one hour who will gather additional information and triage their hotline request to the best fit cybersecurity firm based on their size, location, industry and breach needs. There is no cost for this hotline service connecting businesses with information, resources and referrals.

Participating Cyber SWAT Team companies have volunteered to give their time to businesses in need of information, resources and referrals to keep their business afloat amidst a cybersecurity crisis. These participating firms are vetted by CAMI staff and its board of directors, and must be in good standing with the state of Maryland and with the Better Business Bureau.

Cyber SWAT Team responders include two groups of professionals: Triage Team and Incident Response Team. The Triage Team is responsible for outreach to the businesses contacting the hotline, gathering additional information and making referrals to the best-fit Incident Response Team. Incident Response Team members are cybersecurity companies with resources to fit their breach response needs.

This initiative was spearheaded by CAMI Executive Board members and sanctioned by the state. Additional information can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business, where any company can send an email requesting help.

CAMI Board Chairman, Gregg Smith, CEO of Columbia-based Attila Security, said, “The Cyber SWAT Team initiative meets an extreme need for businesses at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses transition to remote work and quickly implement new technologies and practices, they are more vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks than ever before. The Cyber SWAT Team hotline provides a direct line to a cybersecurity professional to provide quick response in the event of a breach.”