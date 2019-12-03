CAMI elects 2020 board of directors

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) has elected its 2020 executive committee and board of directors with Gregg Smith, president and CEO of Attila Security, serving a one-year term as board chairman effective Jan. 1, 2020.

He succeeds Gina Abate, president and CEO of Edwards Performance Solutions, who served as board chair since 2018 and will continue to serve on the board executive committee through 2020 as past chair. The 2020 slate of officers are as follows:

Executive Committee

Chairman, Gregg Smith, CEO, Attila Security

Vice-Chair, Shelley Lombardo, COO, Evergreen Advisors

Past Chair, Gina Abate, president and CEO, Edwards Performance Solutions

Secretary, Darrell Laffoon, CTO, Sontiq

Assistant Secretary, Chris Sachse, CEO, Think|Stack

Treasurer, Jay Turakhia, senior vice president, SunTrust

Assistant Treasurer, Evan Dornbush, co-founder and CEO, Point3 Security

Legal Counsel, Joe Mezzanotte, partner, Whiteford | Taylor | Preston

Board Members

Linda Conrad, principal, corporate and information security risk management, Exelon

Krysta Herring, director of asset management and leasing, COPT

John Leitch, president and CEO, Winquest Engineering

Tim Lorello, president and CEO, SecuLore Solutions

Christina Majernik, senior vice president, Client Solutions, Domain5

John Maroon, president, Maroon PR

Kent Malwitz, president, UMBC Training Centers

Kenneth McCreedy, senior director of cybersecurity and aerospace, Maryland Commerce

Keith Moulsdale, partner, Whiteford Taylor Preston

Thomas Sadowski, vice chancellor for economic development, University System of Maryland

Mike Volk, vice president cyber risk solutions, PSA Insurance & Financial Services

Greg von Lehmen, special assistant to the president, cybersecurity, at the University of Maryland Global Campus

Michele Whelley, president and CEO, Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore

The board is supported by the Advisory Council, which includes:

Pete Gouldmann, cybersecurity risk management, U. S. Government

John Agnello, chief, analytic capability development branch at United States CyberCommand

Chris Buzby, senior manager of corporate strategy, innovation and sustainability, Exelon

Matthew Dunlop, vice president, chief information security officer, Under Armour

Emma Garrison-Alexander, vice dean of cybersecurity and info assurance, University of Maryland Global Campus

Marcelle Lee, CEO and founding partner, Fractal Security Group

“CAMI continues to be a nationally unique organization with a mission of connecting Maryland’s cybersecurity companies with entities (commercial, government, academic and nonprofit) everywhere that need cybersecurity solutions,” said Smith. “In just three years, we have [more than] 500 cybersecurity technology and services companies and almost 50 general service providers associated with our organization as members. I look forward to growing the organization and creating a more cybersecure business environment in Maryland and beyond with the help of our board leadership, committees and many volunteers.”