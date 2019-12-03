CAMI elects 2020 board of directors

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) has elected its 2020 executive committee and board of directors with Gregg Smith, president and CEO of Attila Security, serving a one-year term as board chairman effective Jan. 1, 2020.
He succeeds Gina Abate, president and CEO of Edwards Performance Solutions, who served as board chair since 2018 and will continue to serve on the board executive committee through 2020 as past chair. The 2020 slate of officers are as follows:
Executive Committee
- Chairman, Gregg Smith, CEO, Attila Security
- Vice-Chair, Shelley Lombardo, COO, Evergreen Advisors
- Past Chair, Gina Abate, president and CEO, Edwards Performance Solutions
- Secretary, Darrell Laffoon, CTO, Sontiq
- Assistant Secretary, Chris Sachse, CEO, Think|Stack
- Treasurer, Jay Turakhia, senior vice president, SunTrust
- Assistant Treasurer, Evan Dornbush, co-founder and CEO, Point3 Security
- Legal Counsel, Joe Mezzanotte, partner, Whiteford | Taylor | Preston
Board Members
- Linda Conrad, principal, corporate and information security risk management, Exelon
- Krysta Herring, director of asset management and leasing, COPT
- John Leitch, president and CEO, Winquest Engineering
- Tim Lorello, president and CEO, SecuLore Solutions
- Christina Majernik, senior vice president, Client Solutions, Domain5
- John Maroon, president, Maroon PR
- Kent Malwitz, president, UMBC Training Centers
- Kenneth McCreedy, senior director of cybersecurity and aerospace, Maryland Commerce
- Keith Moulsdale, partner, Whiteford Taylor Preston
- Thomas Sadowski, vice chancellor for economic development, University System of Maryland
- Mike Volk, vice president cyber risk solutions, PSA Insurance & Financial Services
- Greg von Lehmen, special assistant to the president, cybersecurity, at the University of Maryland Global Campus
- Michele Whelley, president and CEO, Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore
The board is supported by the Advisory Council, which includes:
- Pete Gouldmann, cybersecurity risk management, U. S. Government
- John Agnello, chief, analytic capability development branch at United States CyberCommand
- Chris Buzby, senior manager of corporate strategy, innovation and sustainability, Exelon
- Matthew Dunlop, vice president, chief information security officer, Under Armour
- Emma Garrison-Alexander, vice dean of cybersecurity and info assurance, University of Maryland Global Campus
- Marcelle Lee, CEO and founding partner, Fractal Security Group
“CAMI continues to be a nationally unique organization with a mission of connecting Maryland’s cybersecurity companies with entities (commercial, government, academic and nonprofit) everywhere that need cybersecurity solutions,” said Smith. “In just three years, we have [more than] 500 cybersecurity technology and services companies and almost 50 general service providers associated with our organization as members. I look forward to growing the organization and creating a more cybersecure business environment in Maryland and beyond with the help of our board leadership, committees and many volunteers.”