CAMI connecting laid-off workers with openings

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) is setting up an accelerated connection service to bring together employees who have been laid off and companies with open positions.

Does your company want to help those you have been forced to lay off find new work? Click on docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdZARLA15P0MdFPi6OOwlnFYp13Yi4xSuZ2G3XpPzj9Xs9aDg/viewform to forward resumes of individuals who have been laid off/furloughed as a result of COVID-19 and CAMI will connect them with CAMI members with open positions.

Does your company have open positions? Click on https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctOQXT_v7jEli-Ua81WlMHXeXOAOHbex1cDzdvnLwoUgSBcg/viewform to send a link or PDF to the job posting information.

CAMI Premier Sponsor TalentRemedy is assisting with the execution of this program.