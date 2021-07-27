CallTrackingMetrics relocates to I-97 Business Park

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation intelligence technology provider, has signed a lease with St. John Properties for 24,130 square feet at I-97 Business Park, in Millersville. Currently located in Severna Park, the company intends to relocate to the five-story, 126,500-square-foot Class A office building in Millersville by year-end,

CallTrackingMetrics currently employs 65 professionals, and envisions a 200-person staff in 2025, with plans to nearly triple its workforce during the next five years. Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Matt Melnick of Cushman & Wakefield represented CallTrackingMetrics in the transaction.

“This corporate relocation was precipitated by our consistent and expected growth as we continue to win new clients, our desire to elevate employee collaboration and the quest to establish a community-driven workplace that encourages camaraderie and fosters pride and loyalty,” said Laure Fisher, co-founder and COO of CallTrackingMetrics. “As we return to the office in a hybrid schedule after a year of being remote, we have decided collectively that our office needs to be designed to maximize collaboration and those informal collisions that build our community and accelerate innovation.

“We are so excited to have found this new space that allows our entire team to be on one floor, even with our planned growth,” said Fisher, “and to be able to design it from scratch to enhance our culture and our mission.”

Advertisement

More than 100,000 users around the globe utilize CallTrackingMetrics to manage communications for its marketing, sales and service teams. The company has also been recognized in Inc. Magazine’s 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.