Call for nominations for education award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Friends of Education Award. The award was established by the Howard County Board of Education to increase awareness of the importance of community involvement to the achievement of the school system’s Strategic Call to Action (SCTA) plan.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 1. Nominees and recipients will be notified by March 15 and awards will be presented at the April 11 Board of Education meeting. Nominations can be submitted online or by calling 410-313-1584. Find more information, visit www.hcpss.org/board/friends-of-education.