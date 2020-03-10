CAC, Arundel Lodge start partnership

The Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency (CAA) and Arundel Lodge have announced a new partnership to serve families and youth, 5-24 years of age, with behavioral health programming at the Stanton Center, located at 92 West Washington Street, Annapolis.

“This partnership is the result of discussion between the two agencies to determine how to best serve children, youth, and families in our community,” said Charlestine Fairley, CEO of the CAA. “We are excited to bring together two organizations, each with deep roots and a history of service to the community, to provide and expand services that are key to empowering youth and families to build resilient communities.”