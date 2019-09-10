CA to discuss new budgets

The Columbia Association (CA) Board of Directors is scheduled to discuss CA’s budget at several upcoming work sessions and meetings through February 2020. The full schedule is available at ColumbiaAssociation.org/budget.

CA’s budget process provides ample opportunities for input from residents, representatives of village community associations, advisory committee members and others to weigh in on the budget for fiscal 2021 (which runs from May 2020 through April 2021) and the conditional budget for fiscal 2022 (which runs May 2021 through April 2022).

Work sessions and meetings are open to the public, held at CA Headquarters, 6310 Hillside Court. Speakers are encouraged to provide written versions of their remarks. There will be time limits for each speaker.

Testimony may also be submitted via email at Board.Members.fy20@ColumbiaAssociation.org or by standard mail to CA’s Board of Directors, c/o Columbia Association Accounting Division, 6310 Hillside Court, Columbia, MD 21046. Drafts of the budgets will be issued on Dec. 20.