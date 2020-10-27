CA starts search for president/CEO

Columbia Association (CA) is searching for its next president/CEO. CA has hired search firm Baker Tilly US, to handle recruitment and input during the process.

Baker Tilly is interviewing senior leadership and board members about priorities when considering its next leader. Recruitment is set to officially begin next month. While the timeline is tentative and subject to change, finalists are scheduled to be selected by the end of January 2021, with interviews and an employment offer presented by February.

The community will have opportunities to provide input in the early stages of the search as CA identifies its priorities for a new leader. CA will continue to communicate information associated with public meetings or ways to offer feedback.

Throughout the process, the identity of any applicants will be kept confidential. Current CA President/CEO Milton Matthews will end his term as president and CEO in April 2021.