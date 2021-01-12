CA releases FY’22 budget

Columbia Association (CA) is releasing its $63.6 million budget for FY2022, which takes effect May 1.

“CA is in very sound financial condition. Our cash position is strong, and we have proven yet again that we can produce a budget and successfully execute against it, even in a global pandemic and recession,” said CA President and CEO Milton Matthews.

The temporary shutdown and ongoing restrictions have had a significant effect on sports and fitness memberships and user fees (i.e. – personal training, green fees, tennis court time, lessons, leagues, etc.) and community services programming, specifically enrollment in CA’s childcare programs. Consequently, CA and its team members continue to refocus time, effort and dollars in ways we never could have anticipated.

Despite the tests this year has put us through, CA maintains a positive position and remains resourceful to ensure quality services continue in this community.

This latest budget plan is built on the organization’s fiscal responsibility and desire to serve as many people as possible across our diverse group of stakeholders.

The fiscal 2022 budget proposal includes: