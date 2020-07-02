CA President announces resignation

Milton Matthews, Columbia Association’s (CA) president and CEO, has announced plans to pursue “new adventures” when his current contract ends in April 2021.

In an email sent to CA employees, Matthews said “my career spans more than 40 years, yet I still have other professional interests I want to pursue. CA has provided me with a wealth of growth experiences, all of which I can build upon in whatever comes next.“

Andrew Stack, chairman of the CA board of directors noted “We respect Milton’s decision but will miss his many contributions to the Columbia community over the past six years. During that time, he has provided strong leadership, business discipline and enthusiastic outreach to both Columbia and greater Howard County.” He added, “Milton has attracted and retained talented personnel to our organization and set an example of hard work and dedication for us all. We extend our best wishes to Milton and his family as he approaches this new stage in his life.”

Under the Matthews administration, Columbia celebrated its 50th Birthday and remains frequently cited as one of the best places to live in America.

According to Stack, the CA Board will soon be launching a search for a new president. “Milton has assured us that he will provide continued leadership during these difficult times, while helping us find and develop a suitable successor to carry on his legacy,” he said.