CA introduces remote access archives

Columbia Association (CA) has announced the launch of Columbia Maryland Archives. This new name and new platform allow researchers and residents to browse through the history of this planned community from their homes.

ColumbiaMDArchives.org is the latest derivation of what has been known for decades as Columbia Archives. While the physical archives will continue to exist and serve an important role in preserving the hyper-localized history of the city, the website provides:

Real-time access to information (from a distanced space)

Self-directed research support

The ability to view the robust history of Columbia through archives and manuscripts

The Archives is also teaming up with the Howard County Public Library System to host a tutorial for students and teachers. The History at Home: Exploring the New Digital Database at Columbia Maryland Archives takes place Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.