CA board passes budget

Columbia Association’s (CA) Board of Directors vo ted on Feb. 27 to pass the operating and capital budgets for fiscal 2021 and the conditional budgets for fiscal 2022. CA’s fiscal year runs from May 1 through April 30.

CA’s operating budget for fiscal year 2021 anticipates $79.7 million in revenue, with budgeted expenses of $76.7 million. The conditional budget for fiscal 2022 anticipates $82.7 million in revenue, with budgeted expenses of $79.6 million. CA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to review the conditional budget for fiscal 2022 later in 2020 before voting on it again in early 2021.

The approved capital budgets (which are separate from the operating budgets) call for $15 million in both fiscal years. These large capital budgets reflect a focus on ensuring that CA’s facilities and amenities can serve the community for many years to come. This includes funding for two significant projects — the third phase of improvements for Supreme Sports Club and a major renovation of Columbia Gym — as well as other improvements.

The third phase of renovations to Supreme Sports Club is expected to begin in May 2020 and will include new group fitness and cycling studios; an expanded free weight area; a modernized women’s gym; and renovated lower level locker rooms; among other updates. More information will be announced in late March 2020.

Columbia Gym is scheduled to undergo renovations in fiscal 2022, including upgrades to the fitness areas, and improvements to the locker rooms and family changing rooms that will work toward making the facility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The project will also upgrade the main lobby and improve the building’s mechanical infrastructure.

CA’s capital budgets for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 also include a total of more than $4 million for improvements to open space amenities such as pathways, bridges, boardwalks, fishing piers and tot lots; more than $1 million for energy management improvements as part of CA’s continued focus on going green; and more than $2 million in watershed improvements.

CA’s annual charge rate of 68 cents per $100 of assessed value is staying the same, as is the annual charge cap of 3.5 percent. Assessment values are provided to CA by the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.