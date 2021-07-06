BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport recognized for cleanliness and health

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport has earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the industry’s gold standard for clean and safe public facilities. As verified by GBAC, BWI Marshall has applied the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, the GBAC STAR helps organizations establish cleaning procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s preparedness. The certification verifies that BWI Marshall implements industry best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.

GBAC is a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. The GBAC accreditation is reserved for organizations that demonstrate a superior commitment to healthy, clean operations.

The accreditation comes as passenger traffic continues to grow at BWI Marshall. With the peak summer travel season underway, passenger volume is rising at the busiest airport in the region. Thursday, June 24, marked the busiest day at BWI Marshall since the start of the pandemic, with 27,107 departing passengers. The airport is working to provide services to meet the growing passenger loads. BWI Marshall recently reopened its Long Term parking lots, and about 85 percent of food and retail concessions are now open to serve travelers.

Advertisement

For information on safety and health protocols in place at BWI Marshall, visit www.BWIairport.com/COVID19.