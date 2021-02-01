BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport partners with local nonprofits

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is offering local charitable nonprofits the opportunity to increase public awareness among airport travelers through the Community Partners Program. The program provides space in the BWI Marshall terminal for nonprofits to display information highlighting their important work.

Launched in 2019, the BWI Marshall Airport Community Partners Program offers 15 locations in the terminal for nonprofits to display messages and information. The service provides a six-month opportunity that is free of charge. Applications for the initiative are accepted twice per year. The deadline for the current round of applications is Feb. 12, 2021.

Charitable nonprofits from throughout Maryland and the National Capital Region are invited to submit applications to be considered for the program. For details and the application, go to https://bit.ly/BWIcommunitypartners.